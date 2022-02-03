NFL legend Brett Favre speaks on Brady’s retirement, USM football & Super Bowl

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Quarterback Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons, piling up career records that include the all-time leader in passing yards (84,250), passing touchdowns (624) and quarterback wins.

Brady, 44, is widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history and ranks in the top five in every major passing category, and was named the game’s most valuable player five times.

He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Another gridiron legend, Brett Favre, took time out on Wednesday to reflect on the impact Brady has had on the game.

“It’s almost impossible to accomplish what he’s accomplished. Seven Super Bowls, I think he went to ten. Every game Tom Brady has played in has virtually been a win or an almost win,” Favre said.

“I’ve run out of superlatives to describe him, what a decorated career that he’s had.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer also shared his thoughts about the upcoming football season for the University of Southern Mississippi, where he once played, and the direction Coach Will Hall is taking the program.

“I say this to anyone, in any sport, and at any level; the key is recruiting,” Brett said. “You get the players that can change your year, change your career, that’s the key. The question is, can you get them?”

“They’re out there. The challenge for him is to find those players that Alabama, Ole Miss, State, and LSU didn’t want or didn’t find. They’re diamonds in the rough. He’s got a tall task, but I feel he’s up to it,” he added.

Favre, who knows a thing or two about professional football, spoke about the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams are seeking their second Super Bowl title while the Bengals will be looking for their first.

“It’s refreshing to see two teams that have quarterbacks which haven’t played before in a Super Bowl,” the NFL ironman said.

“Not that I’m a favorite of either team, but I would have to lean to the Rams just because of their pass rushing. It’s a little more veteran solidified team.”

“However, I wouldn’t bet against the Bengals because they’ve defied the odds week in and week out for seven, eight, nine weeks,” he added with his signature grin.

Favre played in a record 299 consecutive games and posted totals of 6,300 completions, 10,169 attempts, 71,838 yards, and 508 touchdowns in his 302-game NFL career.

From 1995 to 1997, Favre was named Most Valuable Player three times, received 11 Pro Bowl selections, and was named first-team All-Pro three times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

