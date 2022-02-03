Madison Co. church hopes campaign will block proposed Fleetway from coming to historic district

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County church is stepping up efforts to protect a local historic overlay district and prevent what they say is a service station from locating within it.

Chapel of the Cross has started the “Protect the Chapel and the Heritage Preservation District” campaign.

The effort was officially kicked off two Sundays ago at the church’s annual parish meeting.

The purpose of the push is to raise awareness about a developer’s plans to build Fleetway Market Mannsdale, a station at the corner of Mississippi 463 and Gluckstadt Road.

It includes putting up banners in the historic district, as well as a letter-writing campaign to inform supervisors and planning officials of their opposition to the plans.

Church members say Fleetway is a gas station and cannot locate at the site under the rules of the Mannsdale-Livingston Historical Preservation District.

They say if the gas station is allowed, it would open the door to other developments coming there that also would not be normally allowed under the historic district’s overlay rules.

“If we allow an exception for a gas station, or the county allows an exception, you’ll have Dollar General-type stores. You’ll have fast food. You’ll have coin laundries. There’s no telling what could be put down through there that are fine in the places that they’re zoned for, but not in a historic district,” said Chapel of the Cross Senior Warden Bob Williams.

“That’s our big concern. We know it will change the character and integrity of the whole area.”

The station is being proposed by Fleetway Morris Petroleum of Madison, which operates the Fleetway Market brand, its website states.

Bradley Morris, a key principal with the company, declined multiple requests for comment.

Plans for the store were drawn up by Dean & Dean Architects.

The Mannsdale-Livingston district was formed by the board of supervisors years ago to protect the swath of territory running along Mississippi 463 from the China Grove A.M.E. Church to Highway 22.

The area includes “a concentration of historic buildings and sites that illustrate the rural heritage of Madison County from the 1840s through the 1920s,” according to locationshub.com.

To help protect that historic character, additional zoning rules were put in place to govern everything from minimum lot sizes for homes to the types of businesses that could locate there.

“According to Section 1901, the only commercial use permitted in the overlay is one in which the services are performed and all the merchandise offered for sale... are in an enclosed building. That right there prevents you from having a service station with pumps selling gas outside,” he said.

Service stations are allowed in the district as long as they are located within 500 feet of Highway 22. The only station in the district now is located in the Livingston Township, a mixed-use development near the 463 and 22 intersection.

The Fleetway, meanwhile, would be located on approximately one acre of land at 463 and Bozeman Road, near the site where Sullivan’s grocery store is being built.

Supporters of the Fleetway argue that the project is not a service station, but a mercantile store.

Alan Grant, a principal with Dean & Dean, spoke on behalf of the project at the October meeting of the Madison County Planning and Zoning Board.

“Mr. Grant argued that while gas stations and convenience stores are not permitted in the MLHPD district, the zoning ordinance does permit mercantile stores and that such mercantile stores are allowed to sell fuel, with a limitation on the number of pumps,” minutes state.

According to a copy of its most recent site plan, the Fleetway would include an enclosed component, as well as an adjoining canopy with four gas pumps underneath. It also shows that the development would include an air and vacuum bay, as well as a 34-foot-by-10-foot underground fuel storage tank.

Fleetway would have four gas pumps and a vacuum and air bay, according to a copy of the site plan. (Madison County)

Planning and zoning tabled its review of the site plan until it could go before the Manndale-Livingston Historic Preservation Commission (MLHPC).

Under provisions of the historic district, all new developments must be reviewed by the preservation commission before going to planning and zoning.

The Chapel of the Cross is located within a stone’s throw of that intersection, at 674 Mannsdale Rd.

“We have what’s called ‘Christmas in the Country.’ People come out and it’s basically a winter wonderland. People are driving through there and there are twinkling lights and Christmas music and scenes for the kids. And then what you hear and see are the bright lights of a canopy of a service station... and everything that comes along with it,” Williams said. “It just will change the integrity of the area.”

New developments in the district must go through a lengthy review process, beginning with the MLHPC. From there, site plans go to the planning and zoning board and then to the board of supervisors.

The site plan was initially taken to the planning and zoning board in October, prior to going to the preservation commission.

The commission is expected to take up the matter at its meeting on Feb. 15. If approved, it will go to planning and zoning days later, on Feb. 17.

The preservation meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Chapel of the Cross.

For more information on the campaign, log onto http://chapelofthecrossms.org.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.