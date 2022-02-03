Jackson residents fear local bar’s multi-million dollar expansion will diminish their property values

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Jackson residents are expressing concerns over a multi-million dollar expansion that backs right up to their neighborhood.

As part of its expansion, M-Bar Sports Grill plans on building a beer garden and amphitheater.

The acting president of the Lake Trace Homeowners Association, Jimmy Stiglets, said residents and other nearby associations voiced their concerns about M-Bar’s expansion plans months ago.

He said they never heard anything else about it until Tuesday when the sports grill hosted a ground breaking ceremony.

“We should have been notified specifically and directly about this,” Stiglets said. “We had no idea that there was a permit issued or certainly that things had gone to the form of breaking ground up there.”

He added that he’s concerned the amphitheater will bring more noise and traffic to his neighborhood along with more crime, especially since there have been multiple shootings at the bar over the years.

But more than anything, Stiglets fears the property value of homes in the neighborhood will plummet.

“It brings an element to our area that we feel degrades our quality of life,” he said.

A Board of Trustees member with the Ridgewood Park Neighborhood Association echoes the same concerns.

“The problem with this one is it’s right behind a very nice set of condominiums, and it’s going to kill the prices on those condos,” Michael Macke said. “Once those prices go down, then our property values are going to go down too.”

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said he loves the idea of economic expansion in the city of Jackson, as long as those new developments go in the proper place.

Foote said there’s plenty of other places in the Capital City that would be great for an amphitheater.

“For many of these citizens here that live in these areas in Northeast Jackson, their home is the biggest investment they’ve got in their life,” Foote said. “One of the reasons we have zoning laws to begin with is to protect those values, not only their quality of life, but also the values of those investments they make.”

He said the city needs to re-examine whether the area is zoned appropriately for an amphitheater-type venue.

As for how the sports grill broke ground without these neighborhood associations having any idea, Foote said:

“That is a very good question. I don’t know the answer to that, but that certainly is an important question that needs to be answered.”

WLBT tried getting M-Bar’s response to these concerns, but they declined our request for an interview.

However, the founder and owner, Richard Bradley, provided the following statement:

M-Bar Sports Bar and Lounge has made a solid commitment to fueling economic development and boosting economic impact to the city of Jackson and the County Line Road corridor. The outdoor entertainment expansion will bring great vitality to our community.

