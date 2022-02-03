Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former Auburn defensive back named Jackson Prep football coach

Prep names Goodwin head varisty football coach
Prep names Goodwin head varisty football coach(Jackson Preparatory School)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Auburn University defensive back with 27 years of coaching experience under his belt has been named the new head football coach for Jackson Preparatory School.

Thursday, the school announced that Doug Goodwin had been tapped to take over the varsity program and will lead the off-season workout program and spring practice.

“His experience and success as a coach show me that he is the right person to lead our football program,” said Head of School Lawrence Coco. “In our time together throughout the interview process, he has shown me that he will be a great role model for our players, both on and off the field.”

Goodwin is a former Auburn defensive back who has been coaching for nearly 30 years. During his time, he has compiled 234 wins and one state championship and was named Alabama Football Coaches Association state coach of the year in 2008.

From 2014 to 2019, he served in various coaching positions at Auburn, including director of high school relations, NFL liaison, and director of the walk-on program. He also was special teams analyst for the University of Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D'Allen Washington
One charged in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole
Authorities conducting welfare check discover bodies of man, woman and dog inside Raymond home
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
This July 6, 2021, file photo shows a sign outside the Howard University campus in Washington.
6 persons of interest identified in HBCU bomb threats
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation

Latest News

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Ruffin out for rest of season with knee injury
“It’s almost impossible to accomplish what he’s [Brady] accomplished. Seven Super Bowls, I...
NFL legend Brett Favre speaks on Brady’s retirement, USM football & Super Bowl
.
NFL legend Brett Favre speaks on Brady’s retirement, USM football & Super Bowl
Tennessee State tops Jackson State in annual Southern Heritage Classic
JSU terminates participation in Southern Heritage Classic