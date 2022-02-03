Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: rain, storms - turning cold Thursday, into Friday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST
THURSDAY: An impact day for most as a sluggish storm system will yield a few pockets of strong storms through early Thursday. In addition to the storm risk, heavy rain will turn likely as the front makes its way toward the east. Highest risk for a few strong storms will be generally along and SE of the Natchez Trace. General rainfall totals could be 1-3″ before the system exits. Temperatures will tumble from the 60s early to the 40s by the end of the day. We’ll bottom out near freezing; with moisture sluggishly exiting the area, the potential remains for an area of freezing rain to develop, mainly N/W of Metro Jackson, where minor impacts could be felt with ice coating some cold surfaces. Farther south, freezing rain could be possible, but should come with little to no consequence.

FRIDAY: A cold and blustery day across the area as moisture finally starts to move away from the region and the Arctic air settles in. Expect clouds and a few patches of freezing drizzle prior to 9 AM to hang out with highs in the 30s to near 40 amid brisk wind chills in the 20s to near 30 coming off the snow and ice pack to our north. Clouds will slow break late and into the overnight period with lows dropping deep into the 20s.

EXTENDED RANGE: A mainly quiet ahead for central and southwest Mississippi. By Saturday, we’ll turn mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. We’ll continue a slow warming trend amid a mainly quiet pattern into the 60s through mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
