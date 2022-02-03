Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Cold front slowly marches through dropping our temperatures drastically with the potential for freezing rain tonight!

Cold front slowly marches through dropping our temperatures drastically with the potential for freezing rain tonight. We will watching for any ice development as temperatures will reach below freezing tonight(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon

Our Thursday has been very eventful as we’ve had a few storms moving through the area, and as the Cold front pushes through, we are seeing temperatures drop very quickly throughout the state of Mississippi.

Keeping eyes on the freezing rain potential as we go into tonight and Friday morning.

Our rain chances continue across the area. We are looking at a few storms to possibly become strong today. We are going to continue to watch this setup. Right now, we are under a marginal risk, and a Slight Risk has been added to the set-up for today. Our window for the storms is very small right now, but there’s a lot dependent on the weather conditions if we get a storm or two that becomes severe on Thursday, this area looks to be more to the Pine Belt area at this time.

Highs for our Thursday reached the mid-60s early this morning and now we sit in the upper 30s. As the front pushes through, our temperatures will actively be dropping. Thursday night Lows in the low 30s. We could see some freezing rain possible tonight.

We do have Winter Weather Advisories in effect for our Northeastern counties. This is where the greatest chance for freezing rain, sleet mix will occur tonight and Friday morning(WLBT)

Friday, a major drop in temperatures as Highs reach the upper 30s and Lows fall to the upper 20s. Friday, we do have a slight chance for some possible freezing rain and light mix to some of our northern counties.

Saturday, we see a slight uptick in temps with Highs back in the upper 40s. We remain mostly sunny and clear with our Lows falling to the mid-20s due to a clear evening.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, we remain in the 50s for our Highs with the Lows in the upper 20s. We expect sunny and clear conditions on these three days.

Wednesday, we remain with clear conditions, but our temperatures reach back in the low 60s.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT first alert weather center

