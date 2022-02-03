First Alert Forecast: cold & cloudy ending the work on Friday; turning brighter & slightly warmer over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cold and cloudy weather will continue to be around this evening and into tonight. With the chance for lingering moisture and falling temperatures near/below freezing, we will closely monitor any chance for light freezing rain/sleet. Major impacts are not anticipated at this time. Be safe and careful if you must get out on the roadways overnight or into early Friday morning. Areas of black ice could also form overnight on roadways that still have wet and damp spots.

Besides a slight chance for a few flurries or sleet into tomorrow morning, Friday should mostly quiet and dry. It will be very cold out though much of tomorrow. Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s to near 40 degrees all Friday long under cloudy skies. Wind chills look to be in the 20s through much of the day with the northerly winds.

Our temperatures will gradually recover over the weekend as skies clear and brighten back up. Upper 40s look likely Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s by Sunday afternoon. At this point, quiet and dry conditions will stick around through much of our next week as temperatures warm back to near 60 degrees by mid-week.

