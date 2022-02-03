Fentanyl dealer found guilty in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was convicted Wednesday in Madison County for the sale of Fentanyl.

Carlos Dominique Allen, 33, is convicted for sale of Fentanyl, trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of Hydrocodone and possession of Amphetamine.

His conviction follows a three day trial this week. The case originated from an overdose and death investigation that occurred in Madison County.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett says Allen is a habitual offender and subsequent drug offender who could get a maximum sentence without eligibility for early release or parole.

Bramlett said, “Our law enforcement in Madison and Rankin Counties should be commended for their tireless efforts in ridding our communities of this deadly drug. The Madison Police Department kept over 150 potentially deadly pills of Fentanyl off the streets and out of the hands of our young people.”

Allen will be sentenced Friday at 1:30.

