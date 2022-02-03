Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Fentanyl dealer found guilty in Madison County

33-year-old Carlos Dominique Allen of Jackson will be sentenced Friday
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.(Madison County Detention Center)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was convicted Wednesday in Madison County for the sale of Fentanyl.

Carlos Dominique Allen, 33, is convicted for sale of Fentanyl, trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of Hydrocodone and possession of Amphetamine.

His conviction follows a three day trial this week. The case originated from an overdose and death investigation that occurred in Madison County.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett says Allen is a habitual offender and subsequent drug offender who could get a maximum sentence without eligibility for early release or parole.

Bramlett said, “Our law enforcement in Madison and Rankin Counties should be commended for their tireless efforts in ridding our communities of this deadly drug. The Madison Police Department kept over 150 potentially deadly pills of Fentanyl off the streets and out of the hands of our young people.”

Allen will be sentenced Friday at 1:30.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
Authorities conducting welfare check discover bodies of man, woman and dog inside Raymond home
D'Allen Washington
One charged in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
JPD: 20 arrests made during safety checkpoint
JPD: 20 arrests made during safety checkpoint

Latest News

One charged in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole
One charged in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole
The medical marijuana bill has been signed by Gov. Reeves. What’s next?
The medical marijuana bill has been signed by Gov. Reeves. What’s next?
Medical marijuana bill signed by the Governor. What’s next?
Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck...
11 people, including 8 children, involved in two-vehicle crash in Jones County