Entergy customers can receive free tax prep

By Carmen Poe
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Preparing and filing your federal income tax return can be overwhelming, so Entergy is offering its customers free tax-prep help.

Entergy is sponsoring free tax assistance through a partnership with VITA through the 2022 tax season.

At local VITA sites, IRS-certified volunteers from Entergy Mississippi and community partners will be available to help residents who earn $57,000 or less determine if they qualify to receive the tax benefits.

Qualifying families can receive as much as $6,700 through EITC.

In some VITA locations, local community partners are offering appointments for tax preparation services, drop-off tax prep services, financial coaching, budget workshops, free legal services and more.

Find your nearest VITA location here.

