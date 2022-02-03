Entergy customers can receive free tax prep

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Preparing and filing your federal income tax return can be overwhelming, so Entergy is offering its customers free tax-prep help.

Entergy is sponsoring free tax assistance through a partnership with VITA through the 2022 tax season.

At local VITA sites, IRS-certified volunteers from Entergy Mississippi and community partners will be available to help residents who earn $57,000 or less determine if they qualify to receive the tax benefits.

Qualifying families can receive as much as $6,700 through EITC.

In some VITA locations, local community partners are offering appointments for tax preparation services, drop-off tax prep services, financial coaching, budget workshops, free legal services and more.

Find your nearest VITA location here.

