Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are questioning witnesses at a crime scene and it’s just a short distance from the city’s most recent homicide a few days ago.

Authorities, including the coroner, were at the active scene on Barnes Street Wednesday night. Police were also seen searching a white car near the scene.

The crime occurred just down the road from where two people were shot and one person was killed near Zoe’s Restaurant on North State Street.

