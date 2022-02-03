Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are questioning witnesses at a crime scene and it’s just a short distance from the city’s most recent homicide a few days ago.

Authorities, including the coroner, were at the active scene on Barnes Street Wednesday night. Police were also seen searching a white car near the scene.

The crime occurred just down the road from where two people were shot and one person was killed near Zoe’s Restaurant on North State Street.

