Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs

Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI/WLBT) – Three people are behind bars, charged with capital murder in connection with the December shooting death of a Lee County man.

Gavin Jeffers of West Point, 28, Christopher Clayton of Fulton, 21, and Shanery Hampton of Macon, 29, are charged in connection with the murder of Justin Mayfield.

On December 22, Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house on County Road. They found Mayfield in the bathtub with gunshot wounds.

The crime scene was processed and evidence collected, including weapons, large amounts of marijuana, and large amounts of cash.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says investigators found out the three armed suspects allegedly broke into the home to rob Mayfield.

Johnson says Mayfield fought the suspects and was shot. The suspects allegedly stole cash and narcotics.

“They knew the contents inside this home,” said Johnson. “... We don’t want the general public to think we have someone out here randomly breaking into homes and shooting people who have no idea of what’s going on.”

Johnson says Jeffers also has ties to Chicago, where he has convictions for aggravated kidnapping, home invasion, carjacking, aggravated robbery, and burglary. The sheriff says more arrests are expected.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D'Allen Washington
One charged in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Authorities conducting welfare check discover bodies of man, woman and dog inside Raymond home
Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street
Person shot, killed on Barnes Street
This July 6, 2021, file photo shows a sign outside the Howard University campus in Washington.
6 persons of interest identified in HBCU bomb threats

Latest News

According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
WLBT at 4p
Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law