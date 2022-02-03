Connect. Shop. Support Local.
18-year-old killed on Barnes Street during accidental shooting

Coroner investigating death at active crime scene on Barnes Street
By Quentin Smith
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting after a teenager died Wednesday night on Barnes Street.

Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says the shooting happened “while mishandling a gun.”

According to Jackson police, the victim is 18-year-old Shakira Gatlin. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

A juvenile male was questioned after the shooting at police headquarters, and he told authorities that it was an accidental shooting.

The incident occurred just down the road from where two people were shot and one person was killed near Zoe’s Restaurant on North State Street.

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Consider This: Medical Marijuana is Finally Approved
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (2-3-22)
'Buddy's Law' makes it through State Legislature's Deadline Day
