18-year-old killed on Barnes Street during accidental shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting after a teenager died Wednesday night on Barnes Street.

Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says the shooting happened “while mishandling a gun.”

According to Jackson police, the victim is 18-year-old Shakira Gatlin. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

A juvenile male was questioned after the shooting at police headquarters, and he told authorities that it was an accidental shooting.

The incident occurred just down the road from where two people were shot and one person was killed near Zoe’s Restaurant on North State Street.

