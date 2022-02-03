Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

11 people, including 8 children, involved in two-vehicle crash in Jones County

Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck...
Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck had two adult passengers. One adult was severely injured.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A total of 11 people, including 8 children, were involved in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 84 East in Jones County Wednesday.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the collision on U.S. 84 at Jeff Byrd Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.

When the firefighters arrived, a white Infinity and blue pickup truck were found blocking the westbound lanes with major damage.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, M&M and...
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer, Dana Bumgardner, M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the collision on U.S. 84 at Jeff Byrd Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)

Firefighters provided emergency medical care and traffic control and extricated a person who was trapped, according to Bumgardner.

Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck had two adult passengers. One adult was severely injured.

Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children.
Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)

Emserv Ambulance Service transported eight people with minor to moderate injuries to the emergency room and three declined transport or were transported by personal vehicle.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
Authorities conducting welfare check discover bodies of man, woman and dog inside Raymond home
D'Allen Washington
One charged in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
JPD: 20 arrests made during safety checkpoint
JPD: 20 arrests made during safety checkpoint

Latest News

Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Fentanyl dealer found guilty in Madison County
One charged in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole
One charged in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole
The medical marijuana bill has been signed by Gov. Reeves. What’s next?
The medical marijuana bill has been signed by Gov. Reeves. What’s next?
Medical marijuana bill signed by the Governor. What’s next?