WLBT’s Things To Know 2/2/2022: A welfare check discovery, safety checkpoints, and Groundhog Day prediction

1. Welfare check discovery

Authorities discovered the bodies of a man, woman, and dog at a house on Midway Road in Raymond Tuesday night. The information comes from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. Sheriff Jones says officials responded to the residence around 7 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies noticed the front gate and front door were locked, and forced entry was used to get through. Once deputies entered the house, they found two people believed to be in their 50′s. Investigators determined that they had been deceased anywhere from 7 to 10 days. Due to the condition of the remains, investigators have not determined an exact cause of death.

2. Safety checkpoints

Jackson Police Department has been conducting safety checkpoints to track down illegal activity happening in the Capital City. On Tuesday, police made 20 arrests and issued more than 50 citations at their first checkpoint on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road. Police also set up a checkpoint at Keele Street and Culley Drive. It is part of an initiative called TAT, (Tickets, Arrests, and Tow). Police also recovered an automatic rifle and two handguns.

3. Groundhog Day prediction

Phil predicts six more weeks of winter on Wednesday. (Source: visitPA.com/CNN)

There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties. Thousands of people from around the nation and other countries gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he had seen his shadow, a message they said Phil communicated in “groundhogese.” After Phil’s prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted “six more weeks!” According to folklore, spring would come early if he didn’t see it.

