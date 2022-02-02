Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

A warm night ahead with lows in the upper 50s. That’s where our highs are expected to be this time of year. Scattered showers are likely Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. A front will try to move through Thursday morning bringing us thunderstorms. A few may be severe with damaging wind, hail & a tornado. The threat is considered marginal at best right now.

Much colder air will swing through in the afternoon with rain. Morning temperatures will start in the 60s and fall into the 40s later in the day. Cold and blustery weather will move in Thursday night and Friday with lows just above freezing Friday morning and only in the 30s for highs on Friday. There may also be some sleet pellets or snowflakes mixed in at times.

Weather will start moderating slowly with sunshine this weekend. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s and maybe a brief shower on Sunday.

Average high is 59 this time of year and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 6:54am and the sunset is 5:34pm. Southeast wind at 15mph tonight and southerly at 10mph Wednesday.

