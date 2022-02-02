Reeves proclaims February 11 as Mississippi Arbor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi will recognize Arbor Day on Friday, February 11, by a proclamation from Gov. Tate Reeves.

Mississippi has been celebrating Arbor Day since 1926 as a special day to recognize the statewide contributions of trees and forests.

The benefits of forestry to Mississippi include a $13.1 billion contribution to the state’s economy, more than 62,000 jobs, and an average of $10 million toward education through Public School Trust (16th Section) Land timber sale revenue.

“I also want to encourage all Mississippians to take advantage of the tree giveaways and sales in their communities to help spread the importance of trees for future generations. Healthy trees lead to healthy lives,” Mississippi Forestry Commission’s Russell Bozeman said.

Leading up to Mississippi Arbor Day, many counties host events, sales, and tree giveaways.

Find a list of these events here.

