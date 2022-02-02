Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

One suspect in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole

D'Allen Washington
D'Allen Washington(Madison County SO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - D’Allen Washington, one of three men in prison for the kidnapping and death of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, is out of prison on parole.

Washington pleaded guilty to one court of accessory after the fact of kidnapping in 2018. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 5 years suspended.

Frazier was killed on May 18, 2017, after the car he was asleep in was stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 at 1:00 in the morning.

Kingston Frazier
Kingston Frazier

An Amber Alert was issued, and multiple law-enforcement agencies joined the search.

Hours later, the stolen car was found abandoned behind a building near the Gluckstadt exit off I-55 in Madison County.

The six-year-old was still in the back seat — where he’d been shot to death.

Byron McBride and Dwan Wakefield both remain in prison, charged with murdering Frazier.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
Authorities conducting welfare check discover bodies of man, woman and dog inside Raymond home
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’
Police: 38-year-old man found dead in bullet-riddled car outside Magee laundromat

Latest News

Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, says Collier...
Wanted Petal mother captured in Jones County; toddler in protective custody
Police: 38-year-old man found dead in bullet-riddled car outside Magee laundromat
Driver showing ‘callous disregard’ for public arrested after running from Natchez police
Driver showing ‘callous disregard’ for public arrested after running from Natchez police