Madison Co. woman gets three years behind bars for $31K in SNAP fraud

(InvestigateTV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County woman pleaded guilty to SNAP fraud after a Mississippi Department of Human Service investigation.

A judge sentenced Sabrina Catchings, 28, to three years behind bars and five years probation.

Investigators say she received $30, 954 in SNAP benefits between May 2017 to March 2021 by not reporting household composition and income accurately.

After her sentence, Catchings is permanently banned from any food stamp program and must pay restitution.

