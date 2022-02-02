Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Madison Co. crash resulting in right lane blocked heading southbound

A Madison County crash has resulted in the right lane being blocked heading southbound on I-55 at Gluckstadt Road on Exit 112.(Hawaii News Now)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County crash has resulted in the right lane being blocked heading southbound on I-55 at Gluckstadt Road on Exit 112.

The traffic impact has been determined as moderate and MDOT approximates the crash to last 55 minutes.

