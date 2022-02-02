M-Bar Sports Grill breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - M-Bar Sports Grill, located in Northeast Jackson’s County Line Road corridor, has begun construction of an outdoor entertainment expansion behind the venue as it continues to grow and spur economic development.

The first phase of the expansion will be completed in August of 2022. Phase two – which is still in the planning stages – will be completed in 2023. The estimated cost of the expansion is $8-$10 million.

“When we opened our establishment in 2013, we had a vision for vitality, prosperity and economic success in Jackson,” said Richard Bradley, founder and owner of M-Bar. “Our new outdoor venue is a major expansion as our economy continues to emerge from the pandemic. It’s the perfect place to relax this year. Whether you are an after-work professional, college student, or part of the late-night crowd, M-Bar is the coolest place on County Line. It is a transformative destination that channels a big city vibe in the heart of the metroplex.”

The outdoor entertainment venue will feature an amphitheater and stage for live music, windowed garage doors that turn the inside outside, beer garden with numerous beers on tap, multiple LED big screens, fire pits, game field for cornhole and other activities, mesmerizing fountains and waterfalls and string lighting throughout the new venue. PDT Logistics is the contractor, and A3 Consulting is the developer of the project.

“Business leaders like Richard are helping transform our city in innovative ways,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “This M-Bar expansion continues to fuel important growth in the County Line Road corridor and brings exciting vitality to our community for a bright future.”

M-Bar is located at 6340 Ridgewood Court Drive.

MEDIA ITEMS & ARCHITECTURAL RENDERINGS

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.