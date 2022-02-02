Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Longtime Hinds Curcuit Judge to retire

File photo of Judge Tomie Green in the courtroom.
File photo of Judge Tomie Green in the courtroom.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senior Hinds Circuit Court Judge Tomie T. Green announced she will retire at the end of 2022.

Green, 69, has spent 24 years on the bench. She will not seek re-election and retire on December 31.

“I have served this district in all three branches of our government. In the executive branch, I served as an assistant district attorney in Hinds and Yazoo counties. In the legislative branch, I served two terms in the Mississippi House of Representatives. And, lastly, I’ve served as a compassed member of the Mississippi Judiciary,” Judge Green said.

In 2011, Green because the first African American and first woman to have the leadership role of senior circuit judge in the Seventh Circuit Court District.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
Authorities conducting welfare check discover bodies of man, woman and dog inside Raymond home
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
D'Allen Washington
One charged in Kingston Frazier case released from prison on parole
JPD: 20 arrests made during safety checkpoint
JPD: 20 arrests made during safety checkpoint

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,940 new cases reported Mon.
Tennessee State tops Jackson State in annual Southern Heritage Classic
JSU terminates participation in Southern Heritage Classic
Group walks 2.2 miles on 2/2 for 22 veterans who die by suicide daily
Group walks 2.2 miles on 2/2 for 22 veterans who die by suicide daily