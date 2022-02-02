Longtime Hinds Curcuit Judge to retire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senior Hinds Circuit Court Judge Tomie T. Green announced she will retire at the end of 2022.

Green, 69, has spent 24 years on the bench. She will not seek re-election and retire on December 31.

“I have served this district in all three branches of our government. In the executive branch, I served as an assistant district attorney in Hinds and Yazoo counties. In the legislative branch, I served two terms in the Mississippi House of Representatives. And, lastly, I’ve served as a compassed member of the Mississippi Judiciary,” Judge Green said.

In 2011, Green because the first African American and first woman to have the leadership role of senior circuit judge in the Seventh Circuit Court District.

