Library system faces worker shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public libraries remain vital to communities and the Jackson-Hinds Library System is in need of workers to keep their doors open.

Like many businesses and organizations facing a staffing shortage, the system is scrambling to fill vacancies.

“I’m checking my email and I’m doing my taxes,” said Quisenberry Library patron Alfred Davis.

The Clinton resident hopes the system will be able to fill vacancies to allow him and others to continue to use its services. Branch managers, paraprofessionals positions, including circulation assistants and youth services assistants, are open throughout the Jackson-Hinds Library system.

“We need more people to run the library because it’s very relevant to the 21st century,” said Davis. “We have people who still don’t have computers at home and they need to come to the library in order to do school work, complete taxes, etc.”

According to library officials, at least two employees are needed to open a building.

“We’ve had a staffing shortage. We’re dealing with some of the same problems that people across the country are dealing with where it’s difficult to find staff. We’ve had several of these positions advertised for quite a while,” said Jackson-Hinds Library System Interim Director Kimberly Corbett.

The Richard Wright Library, closed since July 2020, was scheduled to reopen. Next to Key Elementary, it is vital to the community but repairs are still needed and another HVAC unit was stolen.

“We’re working on staff for that branch. We’re working on getting the building problems resolved,” added Corbett. “We’ve been communicating with the City of Jackson, and we’re very eager to get people back into that branch.”

There are currently openings at seven libraries in the system. To learn more about the job openings got to www.jhlibrary.org.

