JPD: 20 arrests made during safety checkpoint

By WLBT.com Staff and Brendan Hall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department has been conducting safety checkpoints to track down illegal activity happening in the Capital City.

On Tuesday, police made 20 arrests and issued more than 50 citations at their first checkpoint on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road.

Police also set up a checkpoint at Keele Street and Culley Drive.

It is part of an initiative called TAT, (Tickets, Arrests, and Tow). Police also recovered an automatic rifle and two handguns.

