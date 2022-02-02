How first responders can get free legal help with wills, healthcare directives

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders and their spouses can get free legal help with basic wills and advanced healthcare directives at an upcoming event.

The nonprofit, Wills for Magnolia State First Responders, brings together volunteer attorneys and paralegals to provide free basic wills and advanced healthcare directives to first responders and their spouses.

It’s all free of charge.

The president of the non-profit says the event is a way for people in the legal community to give back to those that put their life on the line every day.

And volunteers are aware that it’s the beginning of some very tough conversations for first responders.

First responders will meet with a paralegal, and documents will be drafted, then you’ll meet with an attorney to go over everything.

With a basic will, the nonprofit says you can specify who you want to be responsible for your children.

If you want items to go to a specific person, you can incorporate that, but the organization doesn’t do trusts.

Volunteers will also create advanced healthcare directives, so first responders can assign who they want to make their healthcare decisions for them if they’re unable.

First responders and spouses will leave the event with documents in hand, signed and notarized.

The organization’s president says most first responders don’t have these documents in order because it’s expensive.

“Unless you go to an attorney and hire them, they’re usually thousands of dollars to get these documents drawn up,” Kristy Hogan said. “It’s just kind of a way to get your house in order and make sure everything is lined up if something happens to you.”

The event is Saturday, March 19, at Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy (MLEOTA), located at 3791 Highway 468 West in Pearl.

Appointments are necessary and space is limited. The deadline to schedule an appointment is March 11.

Contact Kristy Hogan at info@wffrms.com or (601) 519-0334 to register.

