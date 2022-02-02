Group walks 2.2 miles on 2/2 for 22 veterans who die by suicide daily

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain, sleet, snow or hail - people from coast to coast are walking 2.2 miles in 22 states for the next 22 days.

WalkforVets intentionally begins on the second day of the second month this year, raising awareness of the 22 veterans who die by suicide daily nationwide.

Hundreds of people are walking nationwide, and despite Tuesday’s rain showers, a small group of women started on the steps of the Capitol in downtown Jackson.

“22 suicides a day is 22 too many,” Judy Hughes said. “Every day when we wake up, we wake up in freedom. It’s because of veterans that we are free.”

Hughes is a former Veterans Service Officer whose father, grandfather, and uncle served in various wars.

She’s been surrounded by veterans her entire life and understands some of their experiences.

“When a veteran describes the feel of the sand under their feet that get in their boots or the horrible odors they endure or the nine-month rainy seasons and deaths of friends right in front of them - they will never be the same, people don’t understand. This is why we’re walking,” Hughes added.

WalkforVets, formerly Buddy Watch Walk, began in 2019 as one man’s passion for bringing awareness to the issues that veterans face every day, which can ultimately lead them to give up.

It has now become the mission of four men.

John Ring began the journey on the Tybee Island Pier in Georgia in 2019; then Jimmy Mathews joined him in Pearl, Mississippi; Jason Hanner in East Texas and Eli Hawkins in Tucson, Arizona.

In addition to suicide, the organization is taking steps to raise awareness for the plight of veterans, including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), addiction, and homelessness.

“Our veterans suffer,” John Ring said. “Their families suffer also. I have suffered from addiction issues. I understand the challenges they face and the strength it takes to overcome.”

“We should never forget our veterans and their experiences,” Hughes added.

During its 2021 legislative session, Mississippi’s Senate dubbed October 29 Buddy Walk Watch Day in the Magnolia State.

No matter the conditions the groups must walk in or how many people turn out, Hughes and other volunteers promise to keep walking and get people talking about taking more steps to help veterans suffering in silence.

“We want veterans to know we’re here, we care and - talk to somebody first, don’t just go through it.”

If you or a veteran you know needs help, call the Veterans Crisis Line at (800) 273-8355. Press 1.

