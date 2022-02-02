First major deadline day at State Capitol significantly reduces number of bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Thousands of bills are filed each legislative session. But only a small fraction of those make it through the full process. Tuesday is the first of the major deadlines.

As we await action from the Governor on the medical marijuana bill, the other piece of what the Supreme Court decision left undone is being addressed.

“A resolution that would restore the initiative process,” said Speaker Philip Gunn.

But it wouldn’t look the same under the House proposal. Citizens would have the opportunity to change state statutes but not the Constitution. That means the legislature would have the ability to change it. But that’s a plus in the mind of legislative leaders who say that flexibility is needed.

“Those things that are passed would go into the statute, not into the Constitution,” said Gunn, who authored the House resolution that’s cleared committee this week. “And that’s just a significant change that I think makes the initiative better. It allows for us to adjust as things move along. Things change that require you to modify those like we do every day. We always have that option to change it for the better when we need to.

Although it’s not subject to Tuesday’s deadline, the Senate took the opportunity to unveil its version of a tax reform plan.

“We believe this is fiscally responsible,” said Sen. Josh Harkins. “It doesn’t wreck the budget.”

It comes after the full House has already passed out its own version of a bill. A major difference is that the House plan is a full elimination of the income tax. The Senate plan phases out the 4% bracket.

“We’re not looking for some sort of token, check the box plan that tries to deceive the people to say, ‘hey, we gave you some tax relief, when it really doesn’t operate to give them the full extent of tax relief that they could otherwise have, under the House plan,’” countered Speaker Gunn.

“All the numbers we received and basically planning out what our priorities are, we feel like this is something that we can absorb,” noted Sen. Josh Harkins. “We can get back to the taxpayers and is responsible and doesn’t raise taxes.”

A bill is not yet filed for the Senate plan, but they revealed the highlights of what they plan to file. Both plans would reduce the grocery tax that’s currently 7 percent — the House plan down to 4 and the Senate to 5. The House plan does raise the sales tax while cutting others, something the Speaker argues ends up a wash.

“In other words, you always get back more money in your pocket,” said Gunn. “By eliminating the income tax, and you will ever achieve or experience by raising sales tax.”

There will be plenty of time in the coming weeks and months to make comparisons between the two plans. And a compromise will have to be hammered out between the competing proposals.

Another survivor of deadline day were proposals that would shift state parks oversight. Three bills are moving forward out of the Senate Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks committee. One would leave it within the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks but create a park and rec division with a separate executive director. The other two would place jurisdiction under a tourism umbrella, either at MDA in the tourism division OR potentially a Department of Tourism if one is successfully created.

“The last three years going into this year, we’ve made state parks a commitment that we would work to try to make them better,” said Sen. Neil Whaley, chairman of Senate Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks committee. “It’s no secret that our parks are in a dilapidated shape in the senates position on this is to give ourselves options on who should run parks and how they can best be served where we can take care of the constituents and their parks. I want parks to be the full attention whoever’s gonna be running them.”

Other survivors of the deadline day include teacher pay raises. But, like the tax reform, competing proposals will have to be hammered out. And mobile sports betting is one that doesn’t look like it will survive.

