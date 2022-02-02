First Alert Forecast: rainy periods mid-week; turning cold late week

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will emerge to start off the day. On and off chance for rain will continue through the day. A band of heavier rain could develop through the late afternoon hours and bring pockets of localized flooding. Chances for storms will continue overnight. A few could be heavy and strong by early Thursday morning. Lows will only drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THURSDAY: The sluggish storm system will yield a few pockets of strong storms through early Thursday. In addition to the storm risk, heavy rain will turn likely as the front makes its way toward the east. Highest risk for a few strong storms will be generally along and south of I-20. General rainfall totals could be 1-3″ before the system exits. Temperatures will tumble from the 60s early to the 40s by the end of the day. We’ll bottom out near freezing – we’ll watch for the possibility of a chance of freezing rain and sleet that could mix in by early Friday morning with little to no consequence locally.

EXTENDED RANGE: Freezing rain pockets from overnight Thursday into early Friday should be met with caution to start off Friday. Clouds and few lingering showers could be in play to start a cold Friday – as highs will only manage the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll continue a slow warming trend amid a mainly quiet pattern into the 60s through mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

