First Alert Forecast: A few showers in for us today, but Thursday brings us heavy rain and a chance for strong thunderstorms.

Our Wednesday has been rather dreary for us as we have already had some showers push through the area, with more rain on the way for us. Highs are expected to reach 70 in Jackson. But by the looks of the cloud profile, we may only get to the upper 60s across the area today. Lows tonight falling to the upper 50s with a 60% chance of showers.

Thursday, our rain chances continue across the area. We are looking at a few storms possibly becoming strong to severe on Thursday. We are going to continue to watch this particular setup. Right now, we are under a marginal risk for strong storms on Thursday, our window for the storms is very small right now, but there’s a lot dependent on the weather conditions if we get a storm or two that become severe on Thursday. Highs for our Thursday are expected to reach the 60s but as the front pushes through our temperatures will actively be dropping. Thursday night Lows in the low 30s

Strong to severe thunderstorms return to our area on Thursday with much cooler temperatures behind the front!

Friday, a major drop in temperatures as Highs reach the upper 30s and Lows fall to the upper 20s. Friday, we do have a slight chance for some possible freezing rain and light mix to some of our northern counties. We will have to watch this particular situation, due to how cold we will be with as much rain fall we will see, there’s a possibility for some ice to be present in some areas.

Thursday we could be seeing a mix of possibilities happening for us. From heavy rain to the possibility for strong storms and Freezing temps come Thursday night and some wintry precipitation is possible. (WLBT)

Saturday, we see a slight uptick in temps with Highs back in the upper 40s. We remain mostly sunny and clear with our Lows falling to the mid-20s due to a clear evening.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, we remain in the 50s for our Highs with the Lows in the upper 20s. We expect sunny and clear conditions on these three days

