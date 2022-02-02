Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Crash on I-55 past McDowell Road affecting right shoulder lane heading northbound

A crash in Hinds County is impacting traffic on Wednesday morning.
A crash in Hinds County is impacting traffic on Wednesday morning.(MDOT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash in Hinds County is impacting traffic on Wednesday morning.

The crash has impacted I-55 past McDowell Road exit 92 A.

The right shoulder lane heading northbound has been impacted moderately and is expected to last for about 55 minutes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
Authorities conducting welfare check discover bodies of man, woman and dog inside Raymond home
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’
Police: 38-year-old man found dead in bullet-riddled car outside Magee laundromat

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Crash on I-20 past Bolton causes traffic delays
WLBT's Things to Know
WLBT’s Things To Know 2/2/2022: A welfare check discovery, safety checkpoints, and Groundhog Day prediction
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods mid-week; turning cold late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, wet mid-week; colder late week