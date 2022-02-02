Connect. Shop. Support Local.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 6,416 new cases reported Thurs.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 6,416 new cases and 32 deaths on Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 744,023 since March 2020.

So far, 11,202 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,490,308 people are fully vaccinated and 3,628,759 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

