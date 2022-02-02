Council cancels meeting to vote on trash contract; protests had been planned

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special council meeting called to vote yet again on a contract to haul the city’s garbage has been canceled.

The notice comes as Working Together Jackson was gearing up for a Thursday morning protest at City Hall to urge members of the city council to approve a six-year contract with Richard’s Disposal.

WTJ had a Zoom meeting with member organizations Wednesday at noon and was planning to begin gathering at the west side of City Hall around 9:15 a.m.

The meeting was slated to begin at 10.

It was unclear if the cancellation was in response to the protests. Council President Virgi Lindsay was not immediately available for comment.

WTJ member Hugh Hollowell said he was unsure if Thursday’s protests would go on as scheduled.

“Our primary purpose in being there was to greet the council (members),” he said. “Trust and believe when they do have a meeting, we will be there.”

WTJ is a coalition of “community institutions committed to collaborative strategies that solve many of the problems facing Jackson.”

The group has come out in favor of the council backing the Richard’s Disposal’s contract, in part, to ensure that garbage services continue in the city uninterrupted.

“We have lots of problems right now and the longer we drag this out, the more it prevents us doing the work to rebuild Jackson,” Hollowell said.

The council has twice voted down hiring Richard’s, including on Tuesday when members rejected the proposal on a 3-3-1 vote.

“What we have now is gridlock. We have obstructionism,” he said. “We have lots of problems right now and the longer we drag this out, the more it prevents us from doing the work to rebuild Jackson.”

For months, the city council and the mayor have been at odds over who will haul the city’s trash.

Last year, members twice voted down Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s proposal to hire FCC Environmental Services.

The council then nullified the mayor’s plans to enter into an emergency contract with National Waste United.

After going to court, the city and the mayor agreed to enter into a six-month emergency contract with Waste Management.

The city was previously using Waste Management, but the company’s contract expired on September 30, 2021.

Representatives from WTJ member groups were at the meeting but came to find out more about the city’s plans to do a disparity study on Black business, not trash.

“Part of the reason this is on our radar is because... in December there was a meeting with the mayor and several members of the council where they agreed to put forward a disparity study, to determine the amount of (city) business being sent to Black contractors,” he said. “Our understanding was it was supposed to be on the agenda yesterday.”

That item was not on the council agenda, but Hollowell said the argument over the solid waste contract caught members’ attention.

“The idea of watching this unfurl, and the council rejecting a potential contractor, and... the contractor being a Black contractor... that’s kind of why we’re involved.”

Richard’s, which is based in New Orleans, is an African American-owned firm. The director of the firm is Alvin Richard, who is Black.

At a noon Zoom meeting, WTJ had urged members to call their council representatives to urge them to support the contract.

“We are not so much advocating for Richard’s, as we are the process,” he said. “Can you just move forward and do the thing that we’re paying you to do so that Jackson can benefit?”

