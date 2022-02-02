City of Ridgeland takes no action on allocating funds towards public library

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, city leaders in Ridgeland met for the first time since the Mayor Gene McGee said he would withhold more than $110,000 from the Ridgeland Public Library until it removes its LGBTQ books from the shelves.

No action was taken Tuesday night on when, or if, the money would be given to the library for operational costs.

Six minutes into the board of aldermen meeting, city leaders voted to go into executive session and stayed there for more than an hour.

When it comes to money allocated towards the library, it was not discussed by the board. Instead, one of the board’s attorneys, John Scanlon, read a statement on behalf of the alderman.

Scanlon said the board did include those funds in this year’s budget. He stated that the money can only be given out by the board and board of alderman. So far, Scanlon said none of that money has been given out and none of it is due to the library at this time.

The board attorney said the city plans to fulfill all obligations to the library and not wrongfully withhold any of the money. Right now, Scanlon said the board is speaking with the library system’s attorney to pursue the “legally enforceable agreement.”

We asked Scanlon for a copy of the statement that he read to the public during the meeting. He declined and said the city will be issuing its statement on the matter on Wednesday.

