Bill that would allocate money to help Jackson with water, sewer woes clears House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would allocate $40 million to help Jackson rebuild its crumbling water and sewer systems has passed the House and is now on the way to the Senate.

Wednesday, the Mississippi House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved an amended version of H.B. 1031.

The bill would create a special fund to help Jackson address its water needs and would put that fund under the control of the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.

It passed on a 112 to 7 vote.

“Happy to see it pass by such a large margin and with the full support of the entire city of Jackson delegation,” Rep. Shanda Yates said. “It heads to the Senate next.”

Under terms of the measure, funds would be set aside in a special account to address Jackson would be required to submit a plan to DFA on how the funds would be used.

DFA would then approve or deny the projects and determine whether it would provide funding for the work in whole or in part.

The text of the bill does not include a dollar amount. However, Yates said $40 million would be put into the account, which, along with the city’s remaining ARPA money, would address the city’s priority needs at the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants and at the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

It also would cover costs to replace 10,930 feet of two-inch water mains with larger mains to improve water service to customers.

The plan would have to include a description of the projects, their projected costs, the expected start and finish dates and a description of any other funds available to cover costs.

Any funds deposited in the account would have to be spent by January 1, 2027. After that, all unspent dollars would be returned to the state general fund.

