Authorities identify man, woman found inside Raymond home after welfare check

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities discovered the bodies of a man, woman, and dog at a house on Midway Road in Raymond on February 1.

The information comes from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Sheriff Jones says officials responded to the residence around 7 p.m. for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed the front gate and front door were locked, and forced entry was used to get through.

Once deputies entered the house, they found 57-year-old Suzanne Marie White and 54-year-old Merril Eugene Schutt. Investigators determined that they had been deceased anywhere from 7 to 10 days.

According to authorities, White died from a single gunshot wound to the back, with her cause of death being ruled a homicide. Schutt’s cause of death is pending toxicology results, and he had no apparent injuries.

According to Jones, investigators did not find any shell casings; however, they did find a weapon inside the house. Even so, authorities do not believe that the weapon was used.

A window on the side of the house was broken, but officials have not determined how or when it was broken.

If you have any information, contact the Hinds County Sheriff Office at 601-974-2900.

