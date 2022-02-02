Authorities discover 2 bodies in Raymond; pair deceased at least a week
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities discovered the bodies of a man and woman at Midway Road in Raymond Tuesday night.
The information comes from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.
Jones says the two people have been deceased for at least a week or more. There is no word of the cause of death at this time.
WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this ongoing investigation.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.