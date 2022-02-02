Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Authorities discover 2 bodies in Raymond; pair deceased at least a week

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities discovered the bodies of a man and woman at Midway Road in Raymond Tuesday night.

The information comes from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Jones says the two people have been deceased for at least a week or more. There is no word of the cause of death at this time.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road
Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’
Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash

Latest News

Library system faces worker shortage
Library system faces worker shortage
JPD: 20 arrests made during safety checkpoint
JPD: 20 arrests made during safety checkpoint
Library system faces worker shortage
Library system faces worker shortage
First major deadline day for general bils