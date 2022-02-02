Authorities conducting welfare check discover bodies of man, woman and dog inside Raymond home

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities discovered the bodies of a man, woman, and dog at a house on Midway Road in Raymond Tuesday night.

The information comes from Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Sheriff Jones says officials responded to the residence around 7 p.m. for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed the front gate and front door were locked, and forced entry was used to get through.

Once deputies entered the house, they found two people believed to be in their 50′s. Investigators determined that they had been deceased anywhere from 7 to 10 days.

Due to the condition of the remains, investigators have not determined an exact cause of death.

“As of right now, we don’t know exactly how they died,” said Sheriff Jones.

According to Jones, investigators did not find any shell casings; however, they did find a weapon inside the house. Even so, authorities do not believe that the weapon was used.

A window on the side of the house was broken, but officials have not determined how or when it was broken.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.