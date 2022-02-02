Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

America’s national debt surpasses $30 trillion for the first time

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.
Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s national debt has passed $30 trillion for the first time ever, according to treasury department data published Tuesday.

Government borrowing sped up during the pandemic as Washington spent aggressively to lessen the economic impact of the crisis.

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.

Economists are divided on how big of a problem this really is, but it comes as borrowing costs are expected to rise because the Federal Reserve is poise to raise interest rates.

Some experts have noted that rising borrowing costs will limit how much money the government can spend on other priorities like climate change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
Authorities conducting welfare check discover bodies of man, woman and dog inside Raymond home
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’
Police: 38-year-old man found dead in bullet-riddled car outside Magee laundromat

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Crash on I-20 past Bolton causes traffic delays
A crash in Hinds County is impacting traffic on Wednesday morning.
Crash on I-55 past McDowell Road affecting right shoulder lane heading northbound
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees
Thousands of people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s 'inner circle'...
Punxsutawney Phil makes winter prediction
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years