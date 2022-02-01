WLBT’s Things To Know 2/1/2022: Teens reportedly point weapons, hate crime law, and HBCU bomb threats

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Teens reportedly point weapons

A northeast Jackson woman reports being targeted in broad daylight. It happened this weekend as she was driving along Frontage Road on her way to run Target. She says a black sedan with four teenagers inside continued following her just after noon as she traveled north on Frontage road off Northside Drive. The 47-year-old was frightened when the car kept driving beside her, then rolled down the windows. JPD responded immediately, and she says an officer warned it may have been an attempted carjacking. Chief James Davis says the Criminal Apprehension Team is currently working on carjacking investigations. Law officers have warned that there are teams of individuals committing these crimes.

2. Hate crime law

There’s a renewed push to revise Mississippi’s hate crime law and the clock is ticking for lawmakers to take action this session. Mississippi has a hate crime law. There’s an enhanced penalty for any felony or misdemeanor if it was done with a bias that includes several factors. But there are groups left out of that like the LGBTQ+ community and those with disabilities. So, advocates are pushing for the law to be revised. In September of 2021, the FBI’s Jackson field office launched a “hate crimes awareness campaign” as part of a nationwide effort to encourage reporting to law enforcement. That release notes an increase in reported hate crimes compared to the previous year.

3. HBCU bomb threats

Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by bomb threats on Monday.

At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats made in a single day, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time. Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University. All are historically Black institutions. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

