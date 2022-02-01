Voters to determine the fate of Belhaven taxing district on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of the Belhaven Community Improvement District is now in the hands of the electorate.

Voters in Belhaven and Belhaven Heights will head to the polls on April 5, to determine whether they want to implement the special taxing district.

The Jackson City Council set the election date at its Tuesday meeting. The election will now be advertised in the local newspaper.

The measure was approved on a 6-1 vote, with Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes abstaining.

Stokes said he normally would vote against a district like this because poorer neighborhoods don’t have the money to do the same.

However, the longtime councilman said he had a change of heart.

“You’re going to have neighbors come together to say, ‘we’re going to do this to improve our community and make it better.’ The downside is poor neighborhoods don’t have the money and can’t do the major things (they) to improve their neighborhoods,” he said.

“But when you pray about it and think about it, you can’t keep other neighborhoods from progressing because others cannot.”

He pointed to the fact that the district would give residents a tool they can use to stay in Jackson and keep them from moving to Rankin or Madison County.

“The thing we have to do now is think about what we can do to save the city in terms of population,” he added. “We’ve got to stop losing population, and if this is one of the ways... then you have to have a change of heart.”

Jackson has lost approximately 20,000 residents since 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.

Council President Virgi Lindsay said the Belhaven district could be used as a model other neighborhoods could use to make improvements, regardless of those neighborhoods’ incomes.

“We can set up this model so other neighborhoods, even neighborhoods you wouldn’t expect, (could) be able to enact this tool to help them as well,” she said.

Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks said more CID applications are likely to come.

60 percent of voters would have to sign off on the district before it would go into effect. The CID would begin receiving funds next year.

If approved, property owners within the area would pay a special 6-mill assessment along with their annual ad valorem taxes to fund improvements within it.

The Belhaven district would be the first in the capital city and take in more than 1,700 properties from Riverside Drive in the north to High Street in the south. East to west, the district would run from I-55 to State Street.

According to the first-year plan, 20 percent of funds would go toward master planning; 50 percent would go toward public safety; 10 percent would go to placemaking and capital improvements; 5 percent would go toward combating blight and 15 percent would go toward management and auditing work.

