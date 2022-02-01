Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Teens aren’t just wielding weapons in the dark neighborhoods west of I-55.

A northeast Jackson woman reports being targeted in broad daylight. It happened this weekend as she was driving along Frontage Road on her way to run Target.

“They’re gonna end up killing someone, or they’re gonna end up dead themselves,” said a woman whom WLBT will identify as Ann.

The Northeast Jackson resident is still shaken after a Saturday of running errands turned to terror on the roadway.

She says a black sedan with four teenagers inside continued following her just after noon as she traveled north on Frontage road off Northside Drive. The 47-year-old was frightened when the car kept driving beside her, then rolled down the windows.

“It looked like a rifle, not a hunting rifle, more like an assault rifle,” said Ann. “I saw very clearly both the driver and the passenger in the back seat of the driver’s side held his directly at me.”

She got away and got on the interstate.

JPD responded immediately, and she says an officer warned it may have been an attempted carjacking. Chief James Davis says the Criminal Apprehension Team is currently working on carjacking investigations. Law officers have warned that there are teams of individuals committing these crimes.

“To the individuals that think they can terrorize Jackson, Mississippi, enough is enough,” said Chief Davis. “This team that we have put together, we’re looking to arrest you and prosecute you to the fullest.”

“I hope they’re held accountable for their actions,” Ann added. “I hope they’re punished for their actions, and I hope that they’re not released.”

The shaken motorist wants judges to give stiff sentences to teenagers committing crimes with assault weapons.

