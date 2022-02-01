Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college

An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.(WHSV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police have taken a suspect into custody in response to an active shooter report on the Bridgewater College campus, college officials reported Tuesday afternoon.

The situation is unfolding and possible injuries related to the situation are unknown.

The college has ordered everyone to shelter in place. Virginia State Police are on the scene, WHSV reported. Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

The town of Bridgewater has issued an alert about the situation. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he was following the situation.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College,” Youngkin tweeted. “The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road
Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’

Latest News

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol...
N. Carolina Rep. Cawthorn seeks to block candidacy challenge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
A study examines the impact of drugs and overdoses on teens.
Study examines the impact of drug overdoses in teens
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
Manchin, key Democrat, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’
Attempted kidnapping in the Marigny
VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping attempt in New Orleans