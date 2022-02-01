Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation

Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.(Bolivar Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An elementary school principal has been charged with attempted child exploitation following an investigation by the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, the office announced that it had arrested Norman Keith Aycock following “an investigation of inappropriate behavior.”

Aycock was the elementary principal at Bayou Academy, which is located in Cleveland.

The announcement comes the same day that Bayou Academy said a camera had been placed in a varsity girls’ locker room.

“From our internal investigation, we concluded that the camera was placed in that locker room on Thursday afternoon while the campus was empty and removed on Friday. All devices belonging to the suspect have been confiscated by the proper authorities,” according to the message.

The school said it conducted a “thorough sweeping of the campus” and has “concluded that there are no other foreign cameras or streaming devices on campus.”

“We are trying to find the words to help our students and staff feel safe and resilient in a world that sometimes feels unpredictable and scary. Our top priority is the well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” the letter reads. “We have resources available for our students to assist with mental and emotional health.”

Aycock was not directly named in the letter, which was penned by Head of School Curt McCain.

Aycock is being charged with attempted child exploitation and is awaiting an initial court appearance.

He is being held at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road
Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, says Collier...
Wanted Petal mother captured in Jones County; toddler in protective custody
Police: 38-year-old man found dead in bullet-riddled car outside Magee laundromat
Senators in a Mississippi Legislative session.
Mississippi unveils $446M tax relief package