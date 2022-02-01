Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’

Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
By Quentin Smith and Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Maj. Kathryn Bryan, who was appointed jail administrator last year, is no longer with the sheriff’s department.

“Her pending resignation that was submitted to the office of the sheriff on November 10, 2021, to go into effect on February 10, 2022, was made effective immediately today,” he said. “An interim jail administrator has been appointed temporarily.”

“We look forward to naming a permanent jail administrator soon.”

Jones would not offer additional details, saying the resignation was a personnel matter.

District 2 Supervisor Credell Calhoun says he was not aware of Bryan’s resignation.

