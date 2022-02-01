Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: 38-year-old man found dead in bullet-ridden car outside Magee laundromat

(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead inside a bullet-ridden car in Magee, police say.

The 38-year-old was inside a Dodge Challenger parked outside the Value Laundry. The car’s windows had been blown out and it appeared the vehicle had been shot “several times.”

According to authorities, Bradley Lott, who was in the driver’s seat, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Chief Jones asks the people in the community to please keep the friends and family in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this terrible incident and the days ahead,” a statement read.

