Overnight bomb threat at JSU causes heavy police presence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday morning.

According to the Jackson State Twitter page, JPD and the JSU Department of Public Safety searched the campus and found no evidence to support the threat.

(1 of 3) JSU Alert: Jackson State University received a bomb threat this morning at 4:15 a.m. The Jackson Police Department and JSU Department of Public Safety have swept the campus and found the threat unsubstantiated. An all-clear has been issued. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) February 1, 2022

The page also states that the campus will remain open with increased safety measures.

