Overnight bomb threat at JSU causes heavy police presence

An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday morning.(WLBT)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday morning.

According to the Jackson State Twitter page, JPD and the JSU Department of Public Safety searched the campus and found no evidence to support the threat.

The page also states that the campus will remain open with increased safety measures.

