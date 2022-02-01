Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

New Jersey man gone missing while on business trip to New Orleans

Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing by his family after not returning home to New Jersey.
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing by his family after not returning home to New Jersey.(NOPD/Family)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a man gone missing while on a business trip to New Orleans, sources say.

The New Orleans Police Department says Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11.

Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,(NOPD)
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,
Michael Gelfand, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 11,(Family)

Gelfand reportedly traveled from New Jersey to New Orleans on Jan. 5 for a business trip and was last heard from the next day, when he was scheduled to return home.

Anyone with additional information Gelfand’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road
Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’

Latest News

Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
WLBT at 4p
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, says Collier...
Wanted Petal mother captured in Jones County; toddler in protective custody
Police: 38-year-old man found dead in bullet-riddled car outside Magee laundromat