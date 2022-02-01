Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man airlifted to UMMC after being shot in the head

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been airlifted from Vicksburg’s Merit Health River Region to UMMC for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff Martin Pace tells 3 On Your Side, that the man walked into the ER in Vicksburg on his own but gave different stories of where the shooting happened.

Sheriff Pace says it has now been determined the man was shot in Vicksburg.

The hospital called Vicksburg-Warren 911 around 4:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The Vicksburg Police Department is now handling this case, and there is currently no information on a suspect.

