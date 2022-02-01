JSU women survive push from Southern

JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson State used a balanced offensive attack and dispatched Southern 66-58 in Southwestern Athletic Conference action.

JSU improves to 11-6 and 9-0 in SWAC play, while Southern falls to 9-11 and 7-2 in conference action.

Reigning SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and All-American candidate Ameshya Williams-Holliday scored a game-high 17 points and added14 rebounds to post the double-double. Williams-Holliday shot 6-for-11 from the field and finished 5-for-6 at the free-throw line.

Jackson native and Lanier High School product Keshuna Luckett dropped 14 points and went a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line. Luckett also handed out a game-high six assists.

Mya Crump scored 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the floor.

JSU dominated in the paint and out-rebounded SU 39-22 while scoring 32 points in the paint.

