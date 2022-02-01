JSU student featured in New York during ringing of The Closing Bell at NYSE

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re watching the ringing of The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, expect to see a young, fresh face.

Jackson State University junior, Jay’La Manor, is representing the school in a new FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program.

It connects students with FedEx executives to shape their leadership skills.

“I am excited!” Manor smiled. “As a business entrepreneurship major, the opportunity to network with fellow HBCU students and fortune 500 CEOs will allow me to increase my knowledge base and prepare me for life after college.”

Manor is the only student from the university who will be featured alongside JSU President Thomas Hudson, but they join a select group of students and presidents from seven other HBCUs across the nation.

FedEx leaders, school presidents, and students will participate in a special ceremonial presentation during the ringing of The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET launching the program with a nationwide celebration of Black history.

“We thank FedEx for their commitment to building a diverse talent pipeline,” President Thomas Hudson said. “It’s reflective of the type of meaningful relationships we must continue to foster between corporate America and our institutions.”

The FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program officially kicks off in March, with the first round of students participating in virtual and hybrid meetings.

The goal is to introduce a new group of select students each year.

Students were selected based on their career interests in various areas, including e-commerce, sustainability, IT/tech, logistics, marketing communications, sales, data/analytics, operations, and more.

Manor and other first-round picks will also help set the direction for upcoming FedEx Ambassador programs, such as career pathways initiatives, HBCU leadership institutes, and student forums/think tanks.

The students have the opportunity to participate in seminars designed to provide empowerment, engagement, and education, plus access to resources that will hopefully offer them an edge as they prepare to enter the workforce after college.

“We’re preparing tomorrow’s leaders, and the students we reach through this program will gain valuable practical experience that will help prepare them to enter the workforce,” Judy Edge said, corporate vice president of human resources at FedEx. “It will also help us to continue to bring diverse talent into our pipeline at FedEx.”

Other participants were selected from the following HBCUs:

Jackson State University (Jackson, Miss.)

Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.)

LeMoyne-Owen College (Memphis, Tenn.)

Mississippi Valley State University (Itta Bena, Miss.)

Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.)

Paul Quinn College (Dallas, TX.)

Miles College (Fairfield, Ala.)

Fayetteville State University (Fayetteville, N.C.)

