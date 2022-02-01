Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JFD calls in nearby agencies to help put out fire as nearby hydrants had little to no water pressure

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson continues to struggle with its water system, stemming from equipment failures that started nearly two weeks ago.

The issues are forcing residents to deal with low water pressure, schools to switch to virtual learning, and emergency services to get help from outside agencies.

Overnight Sunday, the Jackson Fire Department called in other agencies to bring water and help put out a fire as nearby hydrants had little to no water pressure.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday that he has no reason to believe he should be concerned about whether the city’s water issues could impact their ability to respond promptly to fires at buildings that are not abandoned.

“In my prior conversations with our fire department, they have assured me that they have everything they need - even in the midst of the issues we’ve experienced - to fight fires,” he said. “Now, this situation may be different. I’m not saying that that is not the case and there may not have been challenges there, but I’m telling you right now that I don’t have any information to support a conclusion either way.”

The reason for the low water pressure - according to City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams - wasn’t due to equipment failures or main breaks as it was in the days prior but rather the cloudiness of the water coming into the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment plant.

“We did not anticipate this to be lingering on this long, so we appreciate the continued patience obviously with JPS and all those pockets of South Jackson that continue to experience low water pressure,” Williams said.

As for the weekend blaze, it’s unclear if bringing in outside departments will cost the city any money down the line.

The mayor said since Jackson often helps out nearby cities, he hopes there is interlocal support.

“Whether it’s here between surrounding cities or whether it’s challenges that happen in surrounding states, I’ve had firefighters tell me that they enjoy and like to go where it is available in order to support. So I know that is just in the nature of our firefighters,” he said.

Dr. Williams said he hopes to have this most recent wave of water issues resolved by this week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
2 shot, 1 killed on North State Street Saturday night
Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road
Advocates push for revisions to Mississippi’s hate crime law
Advocates push for revisions to Mississippi’s hate crime law