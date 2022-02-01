JFD calls in nearby agencies to help put out fire as nearby hydrants had little to no water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson continues to struggle with its water system, stemming from equipment failures that started nearly two weeks ago.

The issues are forcing residents to deal with low water pressure, schools to switch to virtual learning, and emergency services to get help from outside agencies.

Overnight Sunday, the Jackson Fire Department called in other agencies to bring water and help put out a fire as nearby hydrants had little to no water pressure.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday that he has no reason to believe he should be concerned about whether the city’s water issues could impact their ability to respond promptly to fires at buildings that are not abandoned.

“In my prior conversations with our fire department, they have assured me that they have everything they need - even in the midst of the issues we’ve experienced - to fight fires,” he said. “Now, this situation may be different. I’m not saying that that is not the case and there may not have been challenges there, but I’m telling you right now that I don’t have any information to support a conclusion either way.”

The reason for the low water pressure - according to City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams - wasn’t due to equipment failures or main breaks as it was in the days prior but rather the cloudiness of the water coming into the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment plant.

“We did not anticipate this to be lingering on this long, so we appreciate the continued patience obviously with JPS and all those pockets of South Jackson that continue to experience low water pressure,” Williams said.

As for the weekend blaze, it’s unclear if bringing in outside departments will cost the city any money down the line.

The mayor said since Jackson often helps out nearby cities, he hopes there is interlocal support.

“Whether it’s here between surrounding cities or whether it’s challenges that happen in surrounding states, I’ve had firefighters tell me that they enjoy and like to go where it is available in order to support. So I know that is just in the nature of our firefighters,” he said.

Dr. Williams said he hopes to have this most recent wave of water issues resolved by this week.

